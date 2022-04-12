Islamic Center of Winona to honor new Afghan neighbors

The Islamic Center of Winona (71 W. Third St.) invites the Winona community to an Iftar (breaking of the fast) with its members on April 30.

This year, the center will honor new Afghan neighbors and those who helped facilitate their arrival to, and transition in, Winona.

The celebration will include an introduction and speeches by a couple of Afghan neighbors about their experience in Afghanistan and in the U.S. It will be followed by an evening prayer and a dinner.

The program will start at 7 p.m. At 8:09 p.m. there will be a call for prayers and a brief breaking of the fast, followed by the evening prayer. At about 8:30 p.m., dinner will be served.

The meal was partially funded by the Winona Community Foundation and will be catered by the Holy Land restaurant in Minneapolis.

Please make your reservation by April 23. Please also let us know how many will be in your party and if you have dietary restrictions or preferences. We anticipate serving two meats: lamb and chicken.

Please make your reservations by email to: Islamic.Center.of.Winona@gmail.com or leave a phone message at 507.454.4082.

Parking might be tight and early arrival is recommended.

