Irish ensemble to play at Page Theatre in Winona

The Page Series will host the Irish music ensemble Danú at 7:30 Feb. 27 at Page Theatre of Saint Mary's University, 700 Terrace Heights.
Hailing from Waterford, Cork, Donegal and Dublin, the group will play on flute, tin whistle, fiddle and more, and offer a history walk before the performance at 3 p.m. to share their 25-year history of globe-trotting performances alongside a preview performance.
Tickets for the concert cost $27, $24 for senior citizens and students, and $18 for children 17 and younger; call 507-457-1715 or go to pagetheatre.org.