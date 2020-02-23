You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Irish ensemble to play at Page Theatre in Winona
0 comments

Irish ensemble to play at Page Theatre in Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

The Page Series will host the Irish music ensemble Danú at 7:30 Feb. 27 at Page Theatre of Saint Mary's University, 700 Terrace Heights.

Hailing from Waterford, Cork, Donegal and Dublin, the group will play on flute, tin whistle, fiddle and more, and offer a history walk before the performance at 3 p.m. to share their 25-year history of globe-trotting performances alongside a preview performance.

Tickets for the concert cost $27, $24 for senior citizens and students, and $18 for children 17 and younger; call 507-457-1715 or go to pagetheatre.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News