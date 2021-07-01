 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intoxicated driver suspected as cause of Trempealeau County crash
0 comments
top story

Intoxicated driver suspected as cause of Trempealeau County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

Two people sustained serious injuries after a Wednesday traffic crash near Arcadia.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a southbound Monte Carlo on Hwy. 93 at Norway Valley Road failed to yield for a northbound Dodge Journey around 9 p.m. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. Their names have not been released.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office says the driver of the Monte Carlo is suspected of operating while intoxicated, and the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Arcadia Police Department, Arcadia and Trempealeau fire departments, Arcadia Ambulance and Gunderson Air.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey talks about hosting WIAA State Basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News