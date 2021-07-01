Intoxicated driver suspected as cause of Trempealeau County crash

Two people sustained serious injuries after a Wednesday traffic crash near Arcadia.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a southbound Monte Carlo on Hwy. 93 at Norway Valley Road failed to yield for a northbound Dodge Journey around 9 p.m. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the Monte Carlo is suspected of operating while intoxicated, and the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Arcadia Police Department, Arcadia and Trempealeau fire departments, Arcadia Ambulance and Gunderson Air.

