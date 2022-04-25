International Festival of Owls offers activities but no live owl programs

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is nearly always fatal to raptors if they contract it, and HPAI is most often associated with water and wetlands.

This year’s International Festival of Owls venue in Houston is immediately adjacent to a wetland. Since the stakes are so high for the Illinois Raptor Center’s owls, the very difficult decision was made to cancel the live owl programs scheduled for April 30 – May 1 for the safety of the owls.

COVID is also making a very sudden resurgence in the area, knocking the festival coordinator flat and further necessitating changes to festival plans. To avoid large crowds the festival will have no scheduled programs aside from World Owl Hall of Fame award winner Dr. Prachi Mehta from India on Saturday evening (pre-registration required to allow for distancing.) Masks are strongly recommended in all indoor locations.

There will still be many things to do and see in addition to Dr. Mehta’s presentation: owl pellet dissection, nest box building, kids owl art from around the world, first dibs on sets of greeting cards made from the now-famous Ukrainian children’s owl art, festival T-shirts commemorating Alice the Great Horned Owl’s 25th hatch-day this year, take-home craft kits, vendors selling all kinds of fun owl merchandise, face painting, story stroll, medallion hunt, and of course the Owl Center’s own live owls on display. (Please note that the Owl Center will not have its normal live owl programs on April 30 to avoid very large crowds in a too-small space.)

There will also be special food: Winking Owl Baked Goods, owl-themed beverages at Barista’s Coffee House, in-house roasted coffee at Carlson Roasting Company, owl-shaped pizzas at SubZero Pizza, and Brady’s pulled pork at River Valley Convenience Store.

A walk around town will reveal light poles adorned with kids’ owl art banners from around the world (three from Ukraine) and the Parade of Owls art tour featuring 12 public owl sculptures scattered throughout town. Kids will all want to check out the natural playground by the Houston Nature Center and/or the Mission 66 playground in City Park.

Please check the festival schedule before coming, and be aware there could be further changes to the schedule: www.FestivalOfOwls.com.

