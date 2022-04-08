Interested in submitting content to the Winona Daily News?

Interested in submitting a press release, story or news tip to the Winona Daily News?

To do so, readers can email Winona.Newsroom@winonadailynews.com or reporter Rachel Mergen directly at rachel.mergen@lee.net.

News tips can also be submitted on the publication's website at www.winonadailynews.com/contact.

Winona Daily News staff does not guarantee that all submissions will be published. If the submission is connected to Winona and the surrounding area and is determined as being of interest to our readers, the content will be considered.

Make sure to include all basic information about the topic in your submission. For example, if you are submitting information about an event, make sure you include the time, date, location and a general description of the event.

Sometimes more information may be requested by the Winona Daily News team for a full staff-written story, or additional details may be needed to add clarification to the submitted content. To help with these potential requests, please include your name, email address and phone number with your submission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.