Informational scheduled for recent relocation of predatory offenders

The Winona Police Department and Minnesota Department of Corrections will host a community meeting to provide the public with information regarding the recent relocation of two Level 3 predatory offenders into the city.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will be held on Zoom. Limited seating will also be provided who are unable to attend virtually.
One of the subjects to be discussed is Jason Michael Cieminski, a 39-year-old who currently resides in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue.
According to a fact sheet provided by the Winona Police Department, Cieminski was sentenced for engaging in sexual contact with an unknown adult female after he entered her home without permission and took advantage of her while she was in a vulnerable state.
Cieminski is reported to have a history of window peeping, breaking into homes and stealing women’s underwear, the police department noted.
The other subject to be discussed is Antoine Milton Booker, a 47-year-old who also resides in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue.
According to police, Booker was released last November after serving a prison sentence for engaging in sexual contact with an unknown female child. Booker was reported to have encountered the child through a social gathering and took advantage of her vulnerable state to gain compliance.
Information regarding this meeting will be posted on the City of Winona website. To register for in-person attendance, please contact 507-457-6302 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Zoom Information:
Meeting ID: 811 7963 6986
Passcode: 55987
Dial by your location: +1 312 626 6799 US