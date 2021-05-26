Informational scheduled for recent relocation of predatory offenders

Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with state sex-offender registry laws. This special episode of “Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” was filmed recently in conjunction with a Midwest reporting p…

The Winona Police Department and Minnesota Department of Corrections will host a community meeting to provide the public with information regarding the recent relocation of two Level 3 predatory offenders into the city.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will be held on Zoom. Limited seating will also be provided who are unable to attend virtually.

One of the subjects to be discussed is Jason Michael Cieminski, a 39-year-old who currently resides in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue.

According to a fact sheet provided by the Winona Police Department, Cieminski was sentenced for engaging in sexual contact with an unknown adult female after he entered her home without permission and took advantage of her while she was in a vulnerable state.

Cieminski is reported to have a history of window peeping, breaking into homes and stealing women’s underwear, the police department noted.

The other subject to be discussed is Antoine Milton Booker, a 47-year-old who also resides in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue.