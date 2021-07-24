In 35 years, Gene Pelowski has seen Winona change for the better

Thirty-five years have gone by since Gene Pelowski was first elected as the state representative for Winona.
In that time, he’s seen his constituents and the area around them change with the world around them.
“The biggest change that I’ve seen in the district is a continual pattern of growth and improvement,” Pelowski said.
For example, Pelowski notes how the Winona State University campus looked three decades ago compared to now, including recent improvements such as the Education Village.
He’s also seen major improvements at both Minnesota Southeast Technical College and Saint Mary’s University.
Apart from education, a large priority of his throughout his career, he’s also seen progress such as seeing Winona becoming one of the major ports along the path of the Mississippi River.
COVID-19 quickly has turned the world upside down, including in how politicians and many Winonans do their jobs. Pelowski said that during the pandemic, representatives were able to vote on some topics from home, with the use of technology like fingerprint scanners.
Similarly, many residents found themselves working in new situations — like from their own homes — and having to figure out new ways to do that.
But Pelowski is no stranger to change, and he has long weathered it with a strong belief in the value of service — an ethos has its roots in his early years.
‘You’re representing everybody’
Long before his career as a representative, Pelowski was born the son of a golf pro.
He worked in the pro shop growing up and on the course his father designed. He learned then how to serve people and was taught the customer is always right, even when they are not.
This experience influenced him to continue serving people for his entire life.
“Public service was something stressed by my father and my mother,” Pelowski shared.
He later became a teacher at Winona Senior High, where he began his work with Model Legislature, an opportunity that has allowed students over the years to learn about how politics work and governments function. To this day, he still helps with Model Legislature in Winona.
Pelowski was also the chair of Winona Human Rights Commission before becoming a state representative.
Making history, Pelowski was also elected president of Winona’s League of Women Voters. “Apparently, it was the first time any male had been elected president of any local League of Women Voters,” Pelowski remembered.
He still recalls going to a conference for the league and being told that there will be other men there. If so, they were certainly outnumbered, as Pelowski clearly remembers walking into a men’s bathroom with a towel around his face only to find multiple women using the bathroom, too.
In these three key positions, Pelowski became a well-known community member.
When he was elected in 1986 to the Legislature and assumed office in 1987, he didn’t immediately have many answers for people when they asked what his opinions were on certain topics. Quickly, he had to research issues new to him. “If you run for office in a partisan position, you realize once you’re elected, you’re representing everybody,” he said.
During his time in the office, he’s learned that, “I represent the district first, then the state of Minnesota, then I represent the nation, and then, and I say this least, is the political party.”
One of the many significant moments during his career in recent years was the 2019 mini-session of the state Legislature after tragedy struck rural Minnesota in the form of devastating rains.
A large portion of the Legislature visited Winona and the surrounding area to learn about what those communities needed and wanted. Pelowski, a supporter of such sessions since the last one was held in 1997, was a vocal proponent of this one in Winona.
As for the destructive rainfall, Pelowski remembers the hard work involved in quickly drafting legislation to help support the residents and areas that were harmed.
About being re-elected over the years to continue this type of work in the House, Pelowski said, “I wish my parents were alive for the past two elections when I was fortunate enough to run unopposed.”
He said his parents closely watched his career as he was elected over the years and worked during the sessions — going so far as to scold him for what he wore during televised sessions.
Family remains top of mind for him; while staying in politics, he said, his future priorities include spending time with his grandchildren.
‘Consummate educator’
Further evidence of Pelowski’s impact through the years comes from leaders in the local education community.
WSU president Scott Olson said this about Pelowski: “Like most of us, I took classes on government and American history in high school and college, but my real education in politics began when I met Gene Pelowski. He is the consummate educator on the mechanics of government. I’m not talking about partisan politics — about this policy or that one — but about how to get things done.
“Pelowski the professor is perhaps best embodied in the Model Legislature, which is where middle and high school students gather at Winona State for two days and learn how to get things done and grow their leadership skills. And as proof that Rep. Pelowski’s motives are the mechanics of government and not partisanship, we need look no further than his star Model Legislature pupil, Senator Jeremy Miller, now the president of the Minnesota Senate, despite the two of them being from opposite sides of the aisle,” Olson said.
“Rep. Pelowski is committed to citizen involvement in good governance. I can think of no better examples than the two mini-sessions that happened in Winona. The idea was that government would come to us so we could ask tough questions and be a part of the legislative process. These mini-sessions had very tangible results that were good for Winona: two examples being the Composite Materials Engineering program and the Technical Education Teachers program, both of which strengthen the Winona economy. From my perspective, taxpayers and voters should expect democracy to work and Government to get things done that benefit Minnesota. Whether or not we agree about a particular proposal of his, it’s easy to see that Rep. Pelowski wants to get things done and he knows how to do it,” Olson continued in a statement.
“Rep. Pelowski probably doesn’t remember the first time we met. I was working as an interim vice chancellor at the Minnesota State system office at the time. I was presenting a report to the House Higher Ed Committee about how well Minnesota’s K-12 schools prepared graduates for college. Rep. Pelowski was at his prosecutorial best, asking tough but fair and smart questions that had me sweating. And even there, at our first encounter, I could see government working of the people, by the people and for the people, and was reminded that we must always be servants to the taxpayers and in the public interest. Then and now, Rep. Pelowski has always made sure of that,” Olson said.
At Saint Mary’s University, Ann Merchlewitz, the university’s senior vice president and general counsel, described Pelowski as “a champion of Winona and all that Winona represents” and “a tireless advocate for his constituents.”
“Every year, he meets with students from Saint Mary’s during our Day at the Capitol event. Ever the teacher, he spends considerable time with them teaching them about the work of the legislature and their responsibility to be an advocate with legislators on issues important to them,” Merchlewitz said. “His seriousness of purpose, his dedication to public service, and his willingness to tackle tough issues are hallmarks of his representation of Winona,”
Higher education institutes are not the only ones who have benefited from the work of Pelowski throughout his career.
“Mr. Pelowski has been a true advocate for students and public schools. He was a teacher in Winona Area Public Schools for many years and instrumental in the Model Legislature which is a great experience for high school students,” shared Annette Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools. “Most recently, he sponsored legislation to help support the training of industrial technology teachers in a cooperation of Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast.”