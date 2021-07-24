In 35 years, Gene Pelowski has seen Winona change for the better

As for the destructive rainfall, Pelowski remembers the hard work involved in quickly drafting legislation to help support the residents and areas that were harmed.

About being re-elected over the years to continue this type of work in the House, Pelowski said, “I wish my parents were alive for the past two elections when I was fortunate enough to run unopposed.”

He said his parents closely watched his career as he was elected over the years and worked during the sessions — going so far as to scold him for what he wore during televised sessions.

Family remains top of mind for him; while staying in politics, he said, his future priorities include spending time with his grandchildren.

‘Consummate educator’

Further evidence of Pelowski’s impact through the years comes from leaders in the local education community.

WSU president Scott Olson said this about Pelowski: “Like most of us, I took classes on government and American history in high school and college, but my real education in politics began when I met Gene Pelowski. He is the consummate educator on the mechanics of government. I’m not talking about partisan politics — about this policy or that one — but about how to get things done.