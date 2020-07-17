"I feel right at home:" Vice President Mike Pence visits Onalaska farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence visited an Onalaska farm Friday, sharing with members of the community how the Trump administration believes the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will have positive effects on the area.

Pence’s visit included a tour of Morning Star Farm — a dairy farm located in Onalaska — and a roundtable discussion about the agreement.

Members of the local agriculture community were chosen to sit at the table with him and ask questions related to their concerns about the agreement and the agriculture industry as a whole.

“I feel right at home,” Pence, a small-town Indiana native, said about visiting Morning Star Farm. “It’s great to be on this wonderful farm.”

Pence shared with the attendees that he expects more funding to continue to come toward farmers and small businesses, especially as they suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Pence said that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will put farmers on a more even playing field with neighboring countries.

Pence’s visit to the area comes after he canceled a March visit when he took the lead on the country’s taskforce against the coronavirus pandemic.

Before his Onalaska visit, Pence also Friday stopped in Ripon, Wisconsin, to discuss the party’s agenda and policies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.