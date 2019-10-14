Interstate 90 motorists in Winona County will encounter three short lane closures beginning Monday, as crews remove the crossover lanes that were in place for a bridge repair project that is wrapping up.
The lane closures will be in both directions, near the Enterprise Rest Area, and the project is expected to be completed in early November, weather permitting.
East of this work zone, paving between the Dresbach Bridge and Dakota has been delayed but is expected to resume soon. Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic, lane changes and short-term ramp closures.
Motorists are always urged to be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked by barriers or cones.
For more information about this project and sign up for email updates, visit dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-bridge-repair/index.html.
