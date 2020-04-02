Hy-Vee's exclusive hours for at-risk customers a "blessing in disguise"

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hy-Vee’s open-door hours for those who consider themselves to be at-risk of contracting COVID-19 has turned into a blessing in disguise.

According to Winona Hy-Vee store director Dan Welsh, customers who take advantage of these new hours were previously hesitant of coming in to shop out of fear for contracting COVID-19.

With 7 to 8 a.m. dedicated exclusively to these customers, they don’t need to worry about receiving the short end of the stick when it comes to essential groceries or infecting others who don’t consider themselves to be at-risk.

“The reaction in town, the community and our customers has been absolutely fantastic,” Welsh said. “It’s been super positive.”

Hy-Vee also recently extended the same exclusive hours for at-risk people to Aisle Online, its online grocery ordering service that provides delivery of groceries and curbside pick-up at the store.

Like with the open-door hours at the store, this hour bracket is reserved for customers who are 60 or older, expectant mothers or anyone with underlying health conditions that may make them susceptible to serious illness.

For this bracket, Hy-Vee requests that other customers respect high-risk customers and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available after 8 a.m. seven days a week.

