Hy-Vee institutes new security team

Hy-Vee has announced plans to implement a new security team, Hy-Vee Retail Security.

In a news release last week Hy-Vee wrote, "The goal with this team is to create a consistent look for the security team and consistent approach to customer service and security across all of stores."

The Retail Security team will be in the store during regular store hours, and many of the security team members will have a background in law enforcement. The team will also be "specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners," according to the release.

Hy-Vee's president and chief operating officer Jeremy Gosch also shared some of his thoughts on the new team. "Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard. These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store,” he said, according to the release.

The release does not go into specifics on if this team will be implemented in all Hy-Vee stores, but does state that there are officers in some stores already with more being trained.

