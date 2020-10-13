 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee in Winona to offer free testing
Hy-Vee is offering free COVID-19 testing through its pharmacy in Winona, along with many other locations across the Midwest.

Anybody interested in getting tested, even those without symptoms, can be tested through this opportunity if they are three years old or older.

The site will be open this week from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

People wanting to be tested must register online beforehand at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

People visiting Hy-Vee for testing will use the pharmacy drive-thru.

Hy-Vee in Winona is located at 1475 Service Drive.

