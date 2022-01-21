Human Rights Commission announces essay contest

The Winona Human Rights Commission announced Thursday that they will be sponsoring an essay contest. The contest will be open to "all area students in grades 9 through 12."

The commission will award prizes for the essay winners. The prizes include $100 for the first-place winner, $50 for the second-place winner and $25 for the third-place winner.

There are four different essay topics to choose from for the contest and all essays will be due on March 25. All essays can be sent to the Winona City Clerk's office.

For more information on the contest as well as the topics, visit https://www.cityofwinona.com/649/Human-Rights-Commission-Essay-Contest.

