How does the Winona law enforcement handle confrontation? What procedures do they follow?

With the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and the ensuing protests that have erupted around the globe, many are calling for sweeping reforms to police agencies.
Specifically, police agencies are being demanded to address how they can prevent severely harming another person while in the line of duty.
Winona Deputy Chief of Police Tom Williams and Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller walk through eight procedures and proposed revisions to current policies and explain how they pertain to the Winona Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office.
Chokehold and strangleholds
Williams: Our current policy allows for different types of neck restraints — one is vascular and one is respiratory. A vascular (hold) is known as a “shoulder pin,” which reduces the amount of blood-flow to the brain and renders a person unconscious for a short period of time so the officer can get them under control.
The respiratory chokehold is only allowed in use-of-deadly-force encounters. So that’s basically on the same level as a handgun, or using a motor vehicle against somebody or striking them in the head with a hard object. (Respiratory chokeholds) are still in our policy, but it falls under deadly force — it can’t be used to try and effect an arrest.
De-escalation, requiring warnings before shooting
Mueller: Right now in Minnesota there is required de-escalation training. We send about a quarter of the department to those on a three-year rotation, meaning every three years we have to have certain training on everything from implicit policing, implicit bias policing and de-escalation training.
Williams: Typically, if it’s feasible, we try to warn before shooting. There’s so many variables that are associated with use-of-force that I don’t think people truly understand what it takes. If you were to say, “Police. Stop or I’ll shoot,” the amount of time it takes to say that, you could get shot at three times in that period by a subject who has a gun. If you’re standing in an encounter, or walking up to a residence for a paper service, and all of sudden someone appears with a gun pointing at you, do you have to say, “Drop the gun or I’ll shoot”?
These situations are fluid and there’s a little bit of a gray area, and requiring an officer to say (a command) when their life is at risk — or the life of somebody else is at risk — is counter-intuitive.
Exhausting all alternatives before shooting
Williams: “Again, what do you do when an individual has a gun pointed at you? What are your alternatives? I think the aspects of ‘require’ need to be looked at from the standpoint of ‘You’re required to do this before this.’ ‘When feasible’ needs to be put in there.”
Williams mentioned that “duty to intervene” — which refers to officers stepping into a situation when they believe another officer is using excessive force — will be soon implemented at the Winona Police Department, while Mueller mentioned that this particular policy is explicitly written into the Winona County Sheriff’s Office policy and guidelines.
Banning shooting at moving vehicles
Williams: We are not allowed to shoot at moving vehicles unless it falls under the aspect of a deadly force situation, where an officer may be pinned against something or an individual is driving a motor vehicle at them.
This particular policy is also the case for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.
Use-of-force continuum
Williams said the police department does have a use-of-force continuum, which restricts the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations and creates clear policy restrictions on the use of each police weapon and tactics.
Mueller: As part of our use-of-force training, the use-of-force continuum is taught within that training from the low to the high for use of force. And that training is required, which we have every year.
Comprehensive reporting
Mueller: We have to report use-of-force incidents that result in great bodily harm and deadly force to the state. Any time there is a use-of-force incident, an officer fills out a response-to-resistance report, which is what we call it here, which is a special report that is above and beyond the narrative report. These reports are then reviewed by supervisors. ... If they fall within policy, there is no additional follow-up. Obviously, if they fall outside of policy, or if additional training is required, then those are addressed.
Williams: We call them “use-of-force” reports. ... In Minneapolis (for example), when an officer points their handgun at somebody, they don’t have to put that down as a use-of-force, but it’s a part of ours. So if we draw a gun and point it at somebody, that goes into the use-of-force report.
It’s pretty comprehensive. It asks the level of force used by officers. Was it one or two officers? Was it verbal commands that got (a suspect) into compliance? Did you have to strike blows? Did you have to use your taser? Was a K-9 used? Did you point your gun at them? What was the level of resistance of the individual? Was it verbal? Was it physical? Was it an act of aggression?
These are all looked at by the supervisors, and our use-of-force instructors get what’s called a ‘custom attribute’ notifying them that force was used by an officer in the department and then they review those reports to see if they fall within department policy, state and federal law. If there’s an issue, then we discuss it with the officer and review video available from the squad car and look at the totality of the circumstances to determine whether the level of force was justified.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.