How does the Winona law enforcement handle confrontation? What procedures do they follow?

Comprehensive reporting

Mueller: We have to report use-of-force incidents that result in great bodily harm and deadly force to the state. Any time there is a use-of-force incident, an officer fills out a response-to-resistance report, which is what we call it here, which is a special report that is above and beyond the narrative report. These reports are then reviewed by supervisors. ... If they fall within policy, there is no additional follow-up. Obviously, if they fall outside of policy, or if additional training is required, then those are addressed.

Williams: We call them “use-of-force” reports. ... In Minneapolis (for example), when an officer points their handgun at somebody, they don’t have to put that down as a use-of-force, but it’s a part of ours. So if we draw a gun and point it at somebody, that goes into the use-of-force report.

It’s pretty comprehensive. It asks the level of force used by officers. Was it one or two officers? Was it verbal commands that got (a suspect) into compliance? Did you have to strike blows? Did you have to use your taser? Was a K-9 used? Did you point your gun at them? What was the level of resistance of the individual? Was it verbal? Was it physical? Was it an act of aggression?

These are all looked at by the supervisors, and our use-of-force instructors get what’s called a ‘custom attribute’ notifying them that force was used by an officer in the department and then they review those reports to see if they fall within department policy, state and federal law. If there’s an issue, then we discuss it with the officer and review video available from the squad car and look at the totality of the circumstances to determine whether the level of force was justified.

