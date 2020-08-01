How diverse are Winona County police departments?

That isn’t to say Lewiston is unwilling to have new officers come in and work for them, no matter their racial and ethnic background.

“I have had a brief conversation with an area chief in possibly sharing part-time officers,” Yeiter said, “which we both thought would be an option, but we have not discussed it further.”

For the Winona Police Department, which has a total force of 39 people, only one identifies as a different race or ethnicity by simply identifying as “other.”

While echoing many of Mueller and Yeiter’s sentiments when it comes to recruitment, Winona Chief of Police Paul Bostrack clarified that the police departments only gets applications from applicants who have passed their licensing test.

“If they’re freshly new to the job market, they have to pass a state test and then they’re eligible to be licensed,” Bostrack said. “Those are the only people we can hire; we can’t go and recruit from local businesses.”

Bostrack said that in order to become licensed to become an officer at the Winona Police Department, applicants have to first complete either a two-year law enforcement-specific associate program or get a four-year degree and follow that up by taking a 10-week law enforcement skills test.