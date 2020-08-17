You have permission to edit this article.
Houston Relay For Life lights the way
Houston Relay For Life lights the way

Residents joined the Relay For Life of Houston County last week with a Walk/Drive-Thru Luminaria Ceremony.

The event was designed to provide cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers with the opportunity to safely join with others to celebrate, remember and fight back.

The Relay was pared down significantly this year due to COVID-19, with the lighting of the luminaria -- a highlight of the event each year -- the only portion to take place in person.

Those wishing to take part in the event were asked to either drive past slowly in a vehicle or walk in a socially distanced manner.

