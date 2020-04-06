Houston County reports 1st COVID-19 case; Winona County reaches 14 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Houston County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, while the 14th COVID-19 case was confirmed in Winona County.

Houston County Public Health & Human Services was notified late Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health of a lab confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Houston County.

The patient is in isolation at home and is recovering.

Houston County Public Health & Human Services is working with MDH and health-care partners to identify and contact all of those who may have come in contact with the infected patient.

These individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

No specific information was released by Winona County officials about the 14th individual in the county Sunday.

As of Saturday, two of the 14 people diagnosed with the disease in Winona County had died because of COVID-19 complications.

