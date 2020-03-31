Houston County farmer killed by cow

A Houston County man died over the weekend in a farming accident in the southeast corner of the county.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services were called to a Jefferson Road farm at about 11:35 p.m. Sunday. Richard Wagner, 66, had been assisting a cow that was having difficulty delivering a calf when the cow attacked the farmer.

Wagner received significant industries and was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse by the New Albin Ambulance Service and Tristate Ambulance Service. He succumbed to his injuries.

