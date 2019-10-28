HOUSTON, Minn. — A car that drifted across the center line collided with a semi-tractor trailer in rural Houston County, injuring the people in the car.
Seth Michael Betz, 19, of Lanesboro was driving a 2005 Mack semi east on Hwy. 16 near the intersection of Old 16 Road at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday when a 2018 Honda CRV driven by Kent Dilworth Rahn, 66, of Albert Lea crossed the center line and sideswiped the semi, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Betz was not injured in the crash. Both Rahn and his passenger, Marilyn Williams Rahn, 68, of Albert Lea, were transported via to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No updates on their conditions were available.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Caledonia Police Department and Houston Fire Department also responded to the scene.
