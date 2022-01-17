 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hours changed for Winona Health's vaccine clinic

Starting this week, Winona Health's vaccine clinics will only be open on Thursdays and Fridays each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic, located on the first floor of Winona Health's Parkview Office Building in Winona, will continue to offer both COVID-19 and flu vaccines, which can be administered together to patients during a single visit.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will continue to also be offered for walk-ins and during appointments at the Rushford Clinic, located at 109 W. Jessie St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

About the clinic hour changes in Winona, Sara Gabrick, chief nursing officer at Winona Health, shared in a press release, "Our staff has been doing an incredible job of meeting our community’s needs. Now, after having the vaccination clinic open five days a week since last fall, we can adjust our resources. The community’s biggest demand is currently COVID-19 testing.” 

COVID-19 walk-in testing will also continue to be offered in the Parkview Office Building in Winona for asymptomatic patients, with hours being from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Symptomatic patients will need to go to Winona Health's Urgent Care clinic to be tested for COVID-19.

Testing is limited due to current shortages, so walk-in testing opportunities may end earlier than scheduled some days. 

For more information about vaccines and testing, visit winonahealth.org.

