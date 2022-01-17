Hours changed for Winona Health's vaccine clinic

Starting this week, Winona Health's vaccine clinics will only be open on Thursdays and Fridays each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic, located on the first floor of Winona Health's Parkview Office Building in Winona, will continue to offer both COVID-19 and flu vaccines, which can be administered together to patients during a single visit.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will continue to also be offered for walk-ins and during appointments at the Rushford Clinic, located at 109 W. Jessie St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

About the clinic hour changes in Winona, Sara Gabrick, chief nursing officer at Winona Health, shared in a press release, "Our staff has been doing an incredible job of meeting our community’s needs. Now, after having the vaccination clinic open five days a week since last fall, we can adjust our resources. The community’s biggest demand is currently COVID-19 testing.”

COVID-19 walk-in testing will also continue to be offered in the Parkview Office Building in Winona for asymptomatic patients, with hours being from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Symptomatic patients will need to go to Winona Health's Urgent Care clinic to be tested for COVID-19.

Testing is limited due to current shortages, so walk-in testing opportunities may end earlier than scheduled some days.

For more information about vaccines and testing, visit winonahealth.org.

