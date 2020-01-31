Hope Lutheran High School will host fish fries every Friday of Lent from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, April 3 and 10 onsite at 253 Liberty St., Winona.
All plates will cost $10 and will included baked or battered fish or chicken strips, baked potatoes or french fries, coleslaw and desert. Carry-outs will be available.
