Hope Lutheran High School will hold both a silent and live auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Riverport Inn & Suites, 900 Bruski Drive, Winona.
Admission of $20 per person will include bid number, auction booklet, drink ticket and hors d'oeuvres. A cash bar will be available, and cash, local check, Visa and MasterCard will be accepted at the auction.
Proceeds from the event will go toward offsetting expenses and expanding programs at Hope LHS, enabling the school to continue to offer affordable education to area students.
