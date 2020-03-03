Hope Lutheran High School to host spring play, pancake breakfast and fish fries

Hope Lutheran High School will host a series of events in the coming weeks. Unless otherwise noted, activities will be held at the school at 253 Liberty St., Winona.

A spring production of "The Giver," translated from the classic sci-fi novel by Lois Lowry, will be staged at 7 p.m. March 6 and 7.

A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at Elks Lodge, 4540 Service Drive, Winona. The meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, three sausage links, scrambled eggs and fruit, with a choice of milk, orange juice or coffee, all for $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Fish fries will be held each Friday of lent from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with a price of $10 per plate including fried or baked fish, or chicken strips, with sides of baked potatoes, french fries, coleslaw and dessert. Tickets are available at Restored Blessings or the Hope Lutheran office.

