Graci Palubicki is a 10th grade student at Hope LHS and the daughter of Jessica and Jason Palubicki. She has three siblings, Conor Isaac and Sophi, her twin sister. She is in piano class, choir, student council and yearbook, and her favorite subject is math. Her role models are her parents, and her favorite Bible verse is Isaiah 41:10, as it reminds her God is there for her and will build her up when she feels lost or down. After high school, she plans to be a teacher or work for Winona County in one way or another. She loves to draw and read books, and her favorite thing about Hope LHS is “how Hope is like a family, everyone knows everyone.”
Hope Lutheran High School Student of the Week
