Hope Lutheran High School Student of the Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emma Borgschatz is a junior at Hope Lutheran High School and the daughter of Anne and Don Borgschatz. She has one sibling, her younger brother Henry.

She describes herself as determined and independent, and her favorite subject in school is Christianity. Her role models are Jesus Christ and her parents, and her favorite Bible verses are Matthew 28:19 through 28:20.

Emma's favorite school activities are Trap, 4-H and drama, and she participated in the school performance of "The Giver." Her favorite thing about Hope LHS is the Christian atmosphere and the kindness of teachers, and she describes the teachings of Hope as making a difference in teens' lives.

Her plans after high school are to attend Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, earn a degree in elementary education and teach the children about Jesus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.