Hope Lutheran High School Student of the Week
Hope Lutheran High School Student of the Week

Sofia Sandcork

Sofia Sandcork

Sofia Sandcork is a sophomore at Hope Lutheran High School and the daughter of Rocky and Deanna Sandcork. She has six siblings: Josiah, Maria, Bobby, Magdalena, Micah and Lydia.

Sofia describes herself as kind, funny, helpful, hard-working and thoughtful, and her favorite subject at school is Christianity. Her role models are her mother and father, and her favorite Bible verse is Romans 8:31.

Her favorite activities are soccer, basketball, track, drama and choir, and she is involved with Silo Youth Group and is the Student Council VP.

After graduating, she plans to go to a four-year college. Her advice to students is: "Work hard, and stay humble."

