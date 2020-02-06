Jordan Riddle is in 10th grade at Hope Lutheran High school, and is the daughter of Carrie Siemek.
She describes herself as athletic, social and happy, and has plans to attend RCTC for her degree after high school. She would like to work in law enforcement and possibly become a detective.
Her favorite things to do in her spare time are play basketball and video games, hang out with friends and family and play with her two dogs. Her favorite show is Supernatural.
Riddle cares for people, and likes that the students, teachers and entire school of Hope LHS is nice and helpful.
