Hope Lutheran High School Student of the Week

Megan Littlefield is a sophomore at Hope Lutheran High School and the daughter of Jeff and Angie Littlefield. She has two siblings, Lindsey and Ryan.

Megan describes herself as outgoing, creative and caring. Her favorite subject at Hope is Christianity, and her role model is her mother. Her favorite Bible verse is Hebrews 13:5, which she loves because it helps her know God will never leave her.

She participates in volleyball, soccer, painting, drawing and photography and plans to study in the arts after graduating. Megan’s favorite thing about Hope Lutheran is that the teachers and students are like family, and that their main focus is on God.

