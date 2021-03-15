Holmen, UW-L grad on Mars Perseverance Rover team

Connell has found her data collection and education is also ongoing.

“Every time I start looking at another facet of the spacecraft, I feel like I’m in way over my head and have to ask a lot of questions to make sure I understand enough to do my job,” said Connell. “That’s pretty normal for everybody though; we’re all constantly learning and finding new ways to solve problems.”

A favorite part of her job is interacting with a wide range of people with different expertise and helping bring the needs of different science and engineering teams together.

“Something that I am constantly realizing over and over is how versatile computer science is,” said Connell. “It can be applied to literally any field. Even just within JPL and within our mission, software is used in countless different ways - software running on board the rover, software used to process the images, software to do signal processing to communicate with the spacecraft, software to make websites to share our discoveries, and on and on.”