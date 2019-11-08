Get ready for the holiday season by attending the Holiday Fair 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 222 East Broadway, Winona, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
There will be plenty of delicious and tempting homemade goodies at the bakery. Take some home to enjoy now or to freeze for future events.
Used books for all interests will be available at the bookstore. Find new reading material for family and friends including casual reading, information, children’s literature, mysteries, craft and cook books.
Take time to look at the new and good used items at the second-hand booth.
The craft booth will have homemade crafts to brighten a home. Gifts and decorations for home and Christmas trees, as well as items for general use throughout the year, will be available.
The jewelry booth will have many lovely items to choose from for young and old.
Take a break to enjoy a cup of coffee and a piece of cake or have lunch and enjoy a cup or bowl of tomato soup, Italian beef, hot ham and cheese, hot cheese sandwich, dessert and a beverage as you relax and visit with friends. All items in the café are homemade.
