Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center call for holiday blood donations during a drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.
Blood Center officials report that during the holidays, donations decline while the need for blood donations increases. To donate, a person must be at least 17 years old, in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
To schedule an appointment, visit tomahhealth.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
