History Center open again with new temporary hours, safety policies in place

The Winona County History Center has reopened with new temporary hours and safety policies in place.

Mondays through Saturdays, guests can visit the history center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The history center is requiring all visitors to wear masks.

Hand sanitizer stations and updated cleaning policies have also been implemented, according to a release by the history center.

The children’s areas Walking through Times and The Cube are currently closed due to safety concerns, but the history center said that visitors are free to explore three floors of exhibits and that the special exhibition Wildflowers of the Upper Midwest: the Lydia E. Curtis Watercolor Collection in the Slaggie Family Lobby has been extended through Aug. 23.

Visitor service manager Catherine Schmidt said the history center has had a steady stream of visitors since reopening and said they are happy to be back open.

“Everyone has been really great about wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance,” Schmidt said. “I think families are happy for a safe place to explore and something to do out of the house.”