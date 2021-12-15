History Center offers Winona County Christmas Gift Basket

Due to continued high COVID-19 cases locally, the Winona County Historical Society is postponing the Christmas House Tour and Family Christmas Festival another year.

The Winona County Christmas Gift Buckets are on sale, a huge hit last year as they sold out within a week.

Buckets are $50 each (over $100 value!) and are available at the History Center now until gone. The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WCHS has a new bucket filled with a different variety of Winona favorites and iconic goods all wrapped up and ready to gift or keep.

The 2021 Holiday Gift Bucket includes:

Behrens 5 qt. metal pail—donated by Behrens Manufacturing

Custom Stickers to decorate your bucket or more—donated by the Fastenal Sign Shop

A pair of Minnesota Mittens (size medium) – Sponsored by WCHS Board Members

For many years, Winona Knitting Mills manufactured Winona Mittens from the excess fabric leftover from their sweater production. Once the Winona Knitting Mills closed, many people thought they would not have an opportunity to purchase these mittens any longer. Much to everyone’s delight, Minnesota Mittens Inc. was founded in 2001, keeping the mittens, which were commonly referred to as Winona Mittens, tradition alive. Today Minnesota Mittens fabric is still knit in the USA from yarn manufactured in the USA. The fabrics are then washed at a Regional Rehabilitation Center and carefully handcrafted by Rehabilitation Centers or by other centers in our area.

2 Tickets to a Frozen River Film Festival Film Set – thanks to an anonymous sponsor and donation by the Frozen River Film Festival

Custom Winona mug with hot cocoa and candy—Sponsored by Willet Hauser

Winona Holiday Cards, boxed set of nine with envelopes featuring images from the WCHS collections of winter fun in Winona from 1935 through the 1950s—Sponsored by Winona Health

“Junkyard Tough” local youth chapter book by Jenny Baertsch, signed by the author and illustrator!—Sponsored by WNB Financial

Junkyard Tough: A “Tail” of Bravery is the tale of a cat named Boots Meowington and his journey to understanding bravery. While all ages will enjoy the message in this chapter book, it’s easy reading for children ages 7–10 years old. Author Jenny Baertsch and her family live in Winona, Minnesota, with a cat named Boots — a small kitten with a big story. Her cat’s real-life adventures are woven into this fictional story, leaving readers with an unforgettable lesson of bravery. The book was also illustrated and designed by Winona artist, Sara Pientok and printed locally.

Watkins Dip Mix—donated by Watkins

Minnesota Ornament – Sponsored by Wenonah Canoe

A 2022 WCHS calendar

This holiday fundraiser supports the Winona County Historical Society.

Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.

