History Center holding Earth Day activities around exhibit

"We Are Water MN" is a traveling exhibit currently at the Winona County History Center through April 25.
In celebration of Earth Day the History Center will have free admission April 22 and 23. Several We Are Water MN related activities are happening in the last weeks of April. Visit winonahistory.org/wearewater to learn more!
One is: April 23, 1 - 4 p.m., Nitrate Well Water Testing Clinic at the Winona County History Center.
Are you a private well owner in the Winona area? We Are Water MN and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are hosting a free nitrate testing clinic. Drop by at a time that works for you. Samples are analyzed on the spot ‑ the process usually takes less than five minutes ‑ and results are given directly to you. How to bring a water sample to this event: Run your water first for 5-10 minutes, then put at least one cup of water in a clean sealed container and keep the sample cold until you bring it to the clinic. Samples should be taken less than 24 hours before the event.