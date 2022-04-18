 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

History Center holding Earth Day activities around exhibit

  • Updated
  • 0
We are Water exhibit

We are Water exhibit 

"We Are Water MN" is a traveling exhibit currently at the Winona County History Center through April 25.

In celebration of Earth Day the History Center will have free admission April 22 and 23. Several We Are Water MN related activities are happening in the last weeks of April. Visit winonahistory.org/wearewater to learn more!

One is: April 23, 1 - 4 p.m., Nitrate Well Water Testing Clinic at the Winona County History Center.

Are you a private well owner in the Winona area? We Are Water MN and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are hosting a free nitrate testing clinic. Drop by at a time that works for you. Samples are analyzed on the spot ‑ the process usually takes less than five minutes ‑ and results are given directly to you. How to bring a water sample to this event: Run your water first for 5-10 minutes, then put at least one cup of water in a clean sealed container and keep the sample cold until you bring it to the clinic. Samples should be taken less than 24 hours before the event.

People are also reading…

Let us know you are planning to come by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0 or register online at winonahistory.org/wearewater.

The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Several injured in days of unrest in Sweden over anti-immigration rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News