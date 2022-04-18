History Center holding Earth Day activities around exhibit

Are you a private well owner in the Winona area? We Are Water MN and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are hosting a free nitrate testing clinic. Drop by at a time that works for you. Samples are analyzed on the spot ‑ the process usually takes less than five minutes ‑ and results are given directly to you. How to bring a water sample to this event: Run your water first for 5-10 minutes, then put at least one cup of water in a clean sealed container and keep the sample cold until you bring it to the clinic. Samples should be taken less than 24 hours before the event.