Highway department announces road closures due to upcoming bridge replacement project

The Winona County Highway Department has announced that County Road 26 between County Road 37 near Altura and TH 74 in Elba will be closed to traffic beginning June 21 for the bridge replacement project.

The closure is expected to go until mid-September, the highway department said, and will require motorists to display more vigilance while driving through the area.

Since February, the state has been working on the rehabilitation of four historic bridges on Hwy. 74.

The project itself is occurring in Whitewater State Park near the south entrance and includes the restoration of floors and walls.

While the roadway is expected to reopen in September, the actual project will be done sometime in October, the highway department said.

For more information on the bridge replacement project, visit the MN DOT’s website.

