High-speed chase leaves four injured in Trempealeau County

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were transported from the scene by helicopter. Their names and conditions haven't been released. Two occupants in the other vehicle were transported by ambulance to nearby local hospitals with minor injuries.
The chase began around 4:30 p.m. after police received a report about a vehicle involved in a disorderly incident. Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Hwy. 93 near Elk Creek. The southbound vehicle reportedly accelerated from police, reaching a speed of 105 mph.
The chase continued into the city of Independence, where police deployed spike strips. When the driver of the fleeing vehicle attempted to avoid the strips, he crashed head-on into a northbound pickup truck that wasn't involved in the chase.
The driver was referred to the Trempealeau County District Attorney's Office for multiple criminal charges, including felony fleeing an officer and felony reckless endangerment. The crash remains under investigation.
IN PHOTOS, VIDEO: Touring the River Valley: Trempealeau County
A Drive Along Trempealeau’s Riverside
