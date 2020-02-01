Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center was recently named Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business of the Year for its work helping to better the lives of those in Winona County and the area.
Hawkins Ash CPAs sponsors the award. Boyd Lord, with Hawkins Ash, said HVMHC was chosen because of what it stands for as a company, its involvement in the community and the improvements it has made.
He said the agency filled out nomination surveys quite impressively, revealing what it takes pride in, and that Hawkins Ash knew it deserved to win. The chamber seems to agree that it was a great decision.
“I truly think that Hiawatha Valley does a lot for our community and our entire area to serve those that need help in multiple facets. I think that they do amazing work,” Christie Ransom, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/president, said.
“And I think that it is really important to break down the stigma of mental health and bring awareness to that. So not only for the fact that they’re unique in that scope of practice, but also just because they’re doing such amazing work. They’re really serving our community well, and on a broad scale,” she said.
She said HVMHC also helps other businesses function because employees are able to access services that will help them manage stress and be healthier, which helps enable them to continue working.
HMVHC opened in 1965, and the idea for the agency came from a group of people in Winona, Wabasha and Houston counties.
Erik Sievers, executive director of HVMHC, said: “They were worried about how this area was meeting or not meeting the needs of people that are in need of help with their mental health.”
Commissioners still represent these counties in the work that the agency does. Fillmore and Goodhue counties now benefit from HVMHC, too, and have commissioners representing them.
The organization has expanded since its start, especially when state hospitals began to close in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Sievers said.
There was a goal of keeping people in their communities for care, which led to HVMHC opening its first group home in the 1980s.
There are now four of these group homes and Hiawatha Bluffs Living — which consists of 20 single-bedroom apartments — that house people who face long-term mental illnesses and substance abuse. At any moment, 60 people can be living in these spaces.
Adults with mental illnesses are able to meet with other adults in similar situations in a safe location with the free Peer Support Network, which includes regular events and a drop-in center.
There are HVMHC clinics in Winona, Caledonia, Red Wing, Rushford and Wabasha.
HVMHC is also reaching out to entities outside of its facilities.
In 2011, agency therapists began doing school-based work. This enables students to not have to miss classes when they need to go to mental-health services somewhere else. Caregivers also won’t have to leave work to take their children somewhere.
Teleservices also are available with HVMHC.
“It’s really grown and expanded over the years as the needs have become clear and different. They really change over time, what people need and how they want to get the help,” Sievers said.
The agency is unlike many others of its kind because it also provides services for children that range in age from infants to 5 years old. State grants have helped with the training for these options.
Those services don’t focus on diagnosing mental illnesses; they focus more on relationships between parents and their children, along with preventative care.
The agency is also one of few that has psychiatry available for people who need management of medications.
For people experiencing a mental-health crisis, HVMHC has a mobile team that can come meet a person. This is in connection to the Crisis Response of Southeastern Minnesota line that is available to call in a crisis at 1-844-CRISIS2.
The agency also works with other organizations locally, such as Winona ORC, where they connect with people to help them overcome mental illnesses so they can get enter into the career fields that they are interested in.
HVMHC also works closely with counties’ social services to better serve the area.
One other example of connecting with local entities is when it partnered with Winona State University and the YMCA to provide depression screenings.
It hasn’t been easy for the agency to stay strong through its many decades of existence, especially when funding can come and go.
Grants from the government do help at times, including ones that help support uninsured or underinsured clients.
The employees help keep the agency strong, Sievers said. They are dedicated to helping others.
“People who are a part of this agency are very committed to the mission of the agency. And the mission is to provide exceptional and responsive and consumer focused behavioral services,” he said.
About 130 to 140 people are employed by HVMHC. These staff members worked to serve close to 3,000 clients last year, who might have used multiple services with the agency.
As for the future, Sievers said the agency will look to utilize data more so it can receive feedback from clients and staff on ways to improve the agency and make it an even better experience.
For more information about HVMHC, visit www.hvmhc.org, call 1-800-657-6777 or email info@hvmhc.org.
