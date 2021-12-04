Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center adds a Genoa pharmacy to its Sarnia Street facility

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has welcomed into its Sarnia Street facility in Winona the addition of a Genoa pharmacy.

The new pharmacy, which is one of over 600 Genoa locations across the nation within larger health-focused facilities, is currently being prepared for a soft opening on Tuesday.

The pharmacy's services will be offered exclusively as an option for clients of HVMHC, including those who reside in their residential facilities.

But, just because HVMHC focuses mainly on the mental health of its clients, does not mean the pharmacy stops there with its medication options. Clients can ask the new pharmacy to fill any prescriptions of theirs, not just ones prescribed by HVMHC staff.

Tami Ekern, the pharmacist at the new pharmacy location, shared that the pharmacy will provide the option for clients to have their meds presorted and prepared for them to take together at certain times of the day -- enabling them to more easily keep track of their medications.

HVMHC executive director Erik Sievers explained that the new pharmacy will also give staff the chance to monitor their client's receival rate of their medications more closely.

Genoa pharmacies in health care facilities have proven that they help with patients taking their medications properly, Ekern explained, as she said that medication adherence is at about 90% for Genoa.

She said that other pharmacies normally only see around 50%.

Ekern shared that having an in-house pharmacy also takes some of the hassle out of filling prescriptions when there are questions.

She said, "The providers are just a call away or right across the hallway and so we can clear things up right away."

She said that having an in house pharmacy will also enable her and her staff to truly get to know clients and gain their trust by building relationships with them.

Sievers shared that Genoa pharmacies have been in Hiawatha Valley Mental Health facilities across the state for many years and have been considered by the Winona location, but the idea of one locally was pushed forward once the Goltz Pharmacy in Winona closed.

Before a physical pharmacy at the Sarnia Street HVMHC location, Sievers shared the facility was already planning on helping clients order medications from Genoa, but they would need to have them delivered from the nearest location in Rochester.

Now, clients will be able to pick up their medications at the pharmacy near the front doors of HVMHC or will be able to have their medications mailed or delivered to them directly from the Winona location.

There will also be overnight services, where if clients need help they can speak with a pharmacist at any time.

Most insurances will be accepted by the new pharmacy.

For more information, visit hvmhc.org.

