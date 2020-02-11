The Hiawatha Valley Civil War Round Table will meet on at 7 p.m. Feb.13 in the Great Hall of Watkins Manor, 175 East Wabasha St., Winona.
The presentation will focus on an aspect of the Civil War that often receives less attention than it should. The program is “The Influence and Aftermath of the Civil War in Texas.”
Attendees need not be a member, and everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
