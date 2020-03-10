You are the owner of this article.
Hiawatha Valley Civil War Round Table to meet, discuss women of the Civil War
Hiawatha Valley Civil War Round Table to meet, discuss women of the Civil War

The Hiawatha Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. March 12 in the Great Hall of Watkins Manor, 175 W. Wabasha St., Winona.

The presentation is “Prominent Women of the Civil War,” given by Rachel Fabian, a sophomore at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. Come to find out who these women were, and what they accomplished. Refreshments will be served.

