Hiawatha Valley Civil War Round Table to meet, discuss women of the Civil War

The Hiawatha Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. March 12 in the Great Hall of Watkins Manor, 175 W. Wabasha St., Winona.

The presentation is “Prominent Women of the Civil War,” given by Rachel Fabian, a sophomore at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. Come to find out who these women were, and what they accomplished. Refreshments will be served.