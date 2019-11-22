{{featured_button_text}}
Herky Turkey Dinner

The annual Herky Turkey Dinner served 275 people Wednesday.

 Contributed photo

The student councils at Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School hosted more than 275 retired community members for a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday night.

The Herky Turkey Dinner consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, buns and dessert. A total of 33 Ferndale Farms turkeys were cooked, and 48 pumpkin pies from WAPS School Nutrition were served.

The event was possible thanks to the donations of those who attended, as well as generous contributions from community businesses and groups such as WNB Financial, Merchants Bank, Winona VFW Post 1287, Goodview Activity Group, Hy-Vee, Lions Clubs, Bremer Bank, Bloedow Bakery, Winona Education Association and Todd’s Recreational Repair.

