Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.
The Winona Daily News Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to salute a veteran.
We invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.
We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.
Nominations will close June 16.
“The River Valley Media Group is thrilled to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” Publisher and President Josh Trust said. “Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”
A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select 10 heroes who deserve a special salute.
Beginning May 26, the Daily News will spotlight one of those heroes each week as part of our Stories of Honor.
And, we’ll profile an 11th hero on June 6, D-Day, with a feature on a World War II veteran.
The Stories of Honor program is sponsored by LHI/Weber Group.
Our coverage will include a half-page story and photo each Sunday, plus a Facebook Live interview with each honoree and a video tribute of each hero.
All of that coverage will be featured at winonadailynews.com until Veterans Day, when our 2020 Stories of Honor program begins.
In August, the Daily News will bring those heroes together for a special event, and we’ll publish a special section to honor those veterans.
+1 Greypanther . You "NAILED IT". It really gets old, and is "USED" in politics now. When I was a little boy, I had a Uncle from South Dakota who had been on the Normandy beach invasion. And try as I did, I could never get him to talk about it. He was my Hero.
Better define what constitutes a "hero". To me, as a Cold War veteran, a military hero is someone who risked his/her life to protect his/her buddies. I have a Vietnam vet friend who went out under enemy fire to rescue a wounded member of his platoon. That was "heroic". The term hero has been tossed around far too frequently and is in danger of losing its true meaning. Ask any veteran if he or she is a "hero" and the answer you'll probably get is "I was just doing my job".
