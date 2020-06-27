Heart of Healthcare: Sharon Rohrer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though Brownsville nurse Sharon Rohrer has taken to the sky in helicopters during Desert Storm, her most prominent memory that still plays through her head regularly is trying to help save a young mother against a hopeless cancer battle more than 20 years ago.

“I stop and think of a case that is seared in my mind of a young mother who was bleeding for cancer. And she was passing away,” Rohrer said. “She had a little baby at home and a husband with her.

“I spent the night with her. I knew that she wasn’t going to make it, but hoping that she could,” she said.

Rohrer treated her with packs and different attempts to help replace the blood the young mother was quickly losing.

“(I was) fighting for her life that night,” she said.

After the mother died, Rohrer was there to help the woman’s husband sit by her and Rohrer helped him handle the loss.

“It’s the most you can do. You can’t control what happens to people. You have some ability to help, but you don’t have the ability to control,” she said.

“That was one night that never left my mind all my life,” said Rohrer, now 81 and still actively a nurse.