Heart of Healthcare, Romelle Heisel RN

By providing the best healthcare possible to patients at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Romelle Heisel is living her passion.

Because of Heisel’s dedication to the hospital’s patients and staff, her daughter Katee nominated her for the Tribune’s Heart of Healthcare recognition.

“It (nursing) has been my life’s work,” said Heisel. “I chose the profession as I wanted to help people when they were not feeling well or needed assistance.”

A La Farge resident, Heisel has been nursing at VMH for more than 40 years.

As the hospital’s infection prevention nurse, Heisel has been responsible for overseeing the protocol for preventing the spread of infection at the hospital and for helping VMH carry out its mission to provide the best healthcare in the region.

“Romelle was a key resource and voice to helping VMH navigate the pandemic,” said the hospital's Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Wiltrout. “Her knowledge and expertise guided us with decisions about PPE (personal protective equipment), testing and vaccinations. Romelle’s attention to details was helpful in reviewing and interpreting the constantly changing CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and DHS (State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services) guidelines.

"Romelle used her skills and resources to positively navigate a very challenging time in healthcare. VMH is a better organization because of Romelle’s dedication and support, not only during the pandemic, but with her attention to hand hygiene, monitoring of infections, antimicrobial stewardship, immunizations, and all she does both through education and policy.”

Heisel credits her colleagues with their practice of using preventive measures for keeping staff and patients safe

“It was a team effort,” said Heisel, “tapping into the resources of many gifted and resourceful staff and people. A pandemic, new to all of us, challenged us on how to carry out our mission.”

In addition to using frequent reminders and praises when needed, Heisel says communication is key.

“It involved planning as much as possible, discussing many potential challenges that came up and feedback on how to effectively manage difficult situations,” said Romelle. “It was a process with many that helped mold and support our processes for a positive outcome.”

Heisel received her nursing training from Western Technical College in La Crosse, earning an associate degree in nursing.

Heisel is married and the couple has two children, Katee and her brother, Tanner.

“They have been my biggest accomplishments yet,” said Heisel.

