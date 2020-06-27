Heart of Healthcare: Robin Hoeg

She enjoys the team at Winona Health, because many stay for long periods of time. Some of her coworkers are the people who trained her when she started.

One of her daughters is a nurse at Winona Health, too.

“Having my daughter choose the profession of nursing is more than heart-warming for me. To have your child follow in your footsteps reaffirms the goodness in this wonderful profession. Over the years I have always talked about my work, the impact we make as nurses and how rewarding it can be. She must have been listening!” Hoeg said.

While raising her two daughters with her husband, she’s worked hard to keep a balance between her work and her home life.

Each day, she faces the challenge of shutting off work from her mind when she leaves her office, but it can be challenging especially in an administrative role that is not shift defined.

Hoeg is the grandmother of two, with a third on the way.

Throughout her time with the Winona Health organization, Hoeg has learned about compassion, good listening, setting limits and how important the business of nursing is.

She plans to continue learning and growing as a nurse.