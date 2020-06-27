Heart of Healthcare: Jenny Solberg

One of the patients she made an impact on was her nominator for the Heart of Healthcare program, Kris.

Kris shared her experience with Solberg at Gundersen: “She was the first to get up when someone pushed the buzzer for help and the last person to go home. She helped so many patients that patients asked to have her because she cared about each and every patient.

“Each time she would talk to each patient and say, ‘If you need anything at all push that buzzer.’ She truly cared (about) each and every one of her patients including a patient across the hall not expected to live, and with the constant care of jenny this patient left the hospital doing well. She saved this person’s life, as well as her constant motivation and support in helping me walk after being in the hospital three whole months. She truly is an angel with healing hands that touches the person's soul to change the most desperate cases into amazing miracles,” Kris said.

Patients make an impact on Solberg, too. She recalled one patient who was sad during a long hospital stay. Solberg took the time to really get to know her through listening and giving extra care.

For some patients, Solberg can’t completely turn around their lives as their health battle is a losing one.