Heart of Healthcare: Jamie Moody

Growing up, Jamie Moody had no intention of following her mother into nursing – but she’s really glad she did.
“I love it,” says the 29-year nurse at Gundersen Health System. She knew she wanted a career that was fast-paced, challenging and that was never boring or routine.
That’s how she became a critical-care nurse.
"It’s fast-paced and challenging – but certainly not easy," she says. "Critical-care nurses deal with patients in their most vulnerable times, their life-changing moments. They have very little to no control and their lives are in the hands of their health-care team."
Moody will communicate with family in an attempt to make the situation a bit easier to understand and deal with. When possible, she asks for a story of their loved ones. She says, "I am not only listening out of empathy, I’m listening for content. I’m trying to find out about their loved one."
She works as a Charge nurse, a preceptor and she is a trainer and mentor of other nurses in critical care. Moody, says, “I’m proud when my new co-workers succeed. I like to see them handle a crisis situation and grow as a Critical Care nurse.”
Jamie is admired for being a team player. As a co-worker wrote in her nomination, "This teamwork was never felt stronger by Moody than when she was the interim manager during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was instrumental in developing a 20-bed negative-pressure unit to treat COVID-19 patients from scratch. She also has taken care of her co-workers during these challenging times. She makes sure to be a resource for her peers and is also there to provide support in numerous ways during these long, difficult shifts. She constantly reminds you that she has your back and will make sure you will not fail. I greatly appreciate the knowledge she has passed to me throughout my career!”
Jamie acknowledges, "There were a great deal of challenges and barriers to create a specialty unit without any precedent to guide us, but we got through them together. What we developed offers the same excellent patient care, just with a PAPR respirator on. My co-workers are why I’ve been here for 29 years, providing the best patient care that I am able to. I couldn’t do this without their help.”
In critical care, every day brings challenges, no shift is the same and Jamie Moody wouldn’t want it any other way.
