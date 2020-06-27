Heart of Healthcare: Jamie Moody

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up, Jamie Moody had no intention of following her mother into nursing – but she’s really glad she did.

“I love it,” says the 29-year nurse at Gundersen Health System. She knew she wanted a career that was fast-paced, challenging and that was never boring or routine.

That’s how she became a critical-care nurse.

"It’s fast-paced and challenging – but certainly not easy," she says. "Critical-care nurses deal with patients in their most vulnerable times, their life-changing moments. They have very little to no control and their lives are in the hands of their health-care team."

Moody will communicate with family in an attempt to make the situation a bit easier to understand and deal with. When possible, she asks for a story of their loved ones. She says, "I am not only listening out of empathy, I’m listening for content. I’m trying to find out about their loved one."

She works as a Charge nurse, a preceptor and she is a trainer and mentor of other nurses in critical care. Moody, says, “I’m proud when my new co-workers succeed. I like to see them handle a crisis situation and grow as a Critical Care nurse.”