Heart of Health Care: Vernon Memorial Healthcare's Kristy Wiltrout cares for the community

This May marks the 34th year that Kristy Wiltrout, RN, has been serving others as a nurse. She became a nurse because it was a career that would offer variety and flexibility.

“I was able to work in La Crosse for a bigger organization before my kids were born,” said Wiltrout, who is the chief nursing officer at Vernon Memorial Healthcare and will mark 10 years with the organization in July of this year.

Over the course of her career, Wiltrout has worked in the emergency room and in Family Medicine, among other capacities as a nurse.

Wiltrout said her current job is to assure VMH is using best practices to provide the safest patient care and to meet the needs of the community. All of the nurse managers report to her.

“Together we strategize,” she said. As they strategize, Wiltrout and the nurse managers look at the services being provided to patients, make sure they are being fiscally responsible, make sure the latest technology is available and make sure staff have the education they need.

Wiltrout has played a role with VMH’s COVID-19 response the last two years, being part of the team doing such things as working with visitor restrictions, making sure there are testing supplies and vaccines in stock, and keeping the COVID-19 plan up-to-date.

“We’ve learned a lot in two years,” she said.

Wiltrout said caring for the community is what she finds most rewarding as a nurse.

“I like rural health care – you care for families, people who sit next to you in church or see at the grocery store,” she said. “It’s good to be part of caring (for the community). I consider myself a Servant Leader, helping nurses and providers and staff to be their best ...”

Wiltrout said she is proud of the care VMH provides. “I go to Bland Clinic (in Westby). I am proud of the care we give and get here. I like the smallness and closeness here.”

Romelle Heisel, the infection prevention nurse at VMH, nominated Wiltrout. She wrote: “She is very concerned about her nursing staff (and other staff too at VMH), taking many opportunities to come in on her time off, check in rounding early or late to make sure staff are safe and secure in their practice. She is sensitive to staff needs, supporting when time off is needed for personal or family emergencies.

"I nominate her as she is the ‘Florence Nightingale’ we all wish to strive for in a nurse. She has not forgotten her roots and knows how to work hard. These qualities are hard to achieve in this day.”

Heisel said Wiltrout genuinely cares for people, she is compassionate and shows kindness to patients and staff.

“She’s a problem-solver who looks to benefit staff and patients. She’s good also about asking for input and delegates.”

Heisel said Wiltrout has had lots of experiences as a nurse in several different capacities. “She really cares for the people – both patients and staff. That’s (something that’s) internal. All these years of experience have helped her help us.”

Heisel said she and Wiltrout have worked together in different areas, and for eight to nine years Wiltrout was her supervisor. Heisel and Wiltrout have children the same age, and Heisel said they have had mutual shared experiences as mothers.

Wiltrout said she was humbled, surprised and honored to be nominated. “I’m an introvert and not one to be in front; I’m a wallflower. It’s about the staff and the good work staff does and what the providers are doing. It’s a whole team; not just one person doing this.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

