Heart of Health Care: Denise Becker

Denise Becker, a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System, has gone far above and beyond what is expected of a single nurse -- making an impact not just on those immediately around her but throughout the entire La Crosse hospital.

"Denise is a very special person and gives freely of herself and her resources. She is always willing to help with what is needed and constantly goes above and beyond to show kindness to the entire hospital. Denise fits the description of someone who would give 'the shirt off her back,'" Becker's coworker, Katie Hansen, shared in her nomination for Becker to be honored as part of the River Valley Media Group's Heart of Healthcare program.

"She is also very humble and does not look for acknowledgement for the things she does, however, she is such an amazing co-worker to have so she deserves to at least know the impact she has across the entire hospital," Hansen wrote.

Hansen included in her nomination multiple departments at Mayo that shared their positive thoughts on Becker.

"Denise Becker is a very supportive RN always looking out for her patients and coworkers, she is very compassionate and giving. She communicates with other staff members of the team including us in Respiratory Therapy," respiratory therapy staff said.

The third surgical team also noted, "Words to describe Denise: thoughtful, generous, supportive, team player. She is very willing to help, goes out of her way to make people feel supported, thinks about all floors not just 7th and sparks positivity wherever she goes."

While Becker, who previously was honored with a DAISY Award, shared that having the spotlight on her isn't really something she prefers, she did say, "It's very nice and I think it's a great thing to be nominated. I'm just kind of on the other side, I like to give, I don't like to receive."

Becker grew up in the military, moving around the country and attending multiple schools before eventually landing close to La Crosse in Lansing, Iowa. She graduated from Kee High School.

After high school, Becker stayed in the area by attending what was then a community college in Calmar, Iowa, where she received her associate degree in nursing.

Becker, who later received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Viterbo, decided to go down the nursing path after seeing her older sister do the same.

She said that she viewed the career field as very honorable.

After spending time in the administrative side of nursing -- working as a the director of nursing in some area communities -- Becker decided to go into more direct patient care once her children were grown.

Becker, who specializes in cardiac care and stroke management, has been working as a registered nurse at Mayo for the past 16 years.

Her favorite part of nursing, Becker said, is "probably watching people succeed or overcome and celebrating that with them, helping them to do that."

Becker still celebrates with one patient who she helped through the challenges of cancer almost 10 years ago. She recalls that the patient "leaned on her quite a bit" because of a lacking support system of her own when she was facing a cancer diagnosis.

COVID-19 has been one of the most impactful parts of Becker's career so far, but she said that she is able to overcome it thanks to feeling like she's part of a family at Mayo.

"I think you can ask any nurse at Mayo and they would say the same thing. It's just the teamwork and family cohesiveness," Becker said.

She shared that the team at Mayo watches out for each other, helping to make each other's days a bit better. Even if someone is at home sick, coworkers will step up to help make them feel better by sending items to them such as gatorade.

Becker, who just recently cut back on her hours, said that she's taking some more time in life to focus on being there for her grandchildren -- including her recently born ninth grandbaby.

"Like I said, I grew up in the military, so I didn't get to grow up around my grandparents. So I just want to make sure that my grandchildren know who I am," she explained.

