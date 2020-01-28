Registration for Winona Health’s HealthyFit Weight Management program is open through Jan. 31, with meetings to run 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 5 in the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
The program, led by dietitian nutritionist Kayla Holicky, will enable participants to track their progress through weekly weigh-ins and a body composition analysis. Cost for the 12-week program is $150, which covers class resource materials. Financial assistance may be available for those who meet specific criteria.
Register online via winonahealth.org/wellness or by calling the Occupational Health department at 507-474-3212, option 4.
